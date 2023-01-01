Dell G15 5525 vs Alienware X16 55 out of 100 VS 68 out of 100 Dell G15 5525 Dell Alienware X16

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) Battery - 56 Wh 86 Wh 90 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 6600H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX - Intel Core i7 13620H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900HK GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell G15 5525 Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (150.7 vs 163.8 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Alienware X16 Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 120 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 120 Hz Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1 Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 90 against 56 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 90 against 56 watt-hours Around 49% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 49% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Can run popular games at about 16-22% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 16-22% higher FPS Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.52 kg (5.56 lbs) 2.72 kg (6 lbs) Dimensions 357.3 x 272.11 x 26.9 mm

14.07 x 10.71 x 1.06 inches 364.74 x 289.81 x 18.57 mm

14.36 x 11.41 x 0.73 inches Area 972 cm2 (150.7 inches2) 1057 cm2 (163.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~69% ~70.2% Side bezels 6 mm 10.1 mm Colors Gray, Green Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 4

Display 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 480 Hz PPI 141 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 800:1 - DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time 35 ms 3 ms Max. brightness G15 5525 250 nits Alienware X16 +20% 300 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 90 Wh Voltage 13.2 V - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Bottom Bottom Charge power 180 / 240 W 240 / 330 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB TGP 90 W 140 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz - GPU boost clock 1740 MHz - FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 9.2 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 96 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32 GPU performance G15 5525 7.12 TFLOPS Alienware X16 +29% 9.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 6000 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots - 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 - Speakers 2.0 2.4 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos - Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint No - Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.8 mm Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm - Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.