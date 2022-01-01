Dell G15 5525 vs G15 5510 57 out of 100 VS 51 out of 100 Dell G15 5525 Dell G15 5510

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 - 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) Battery - 56 Wh 86 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 6600H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX - Intel Core i5 10200H Intel Core i7 10870H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell G15 5525 Can run popular games at about 56-76% higher FPS

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.52 kg (5.56 lbs) 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs) Dimensions 357.3 x 272.11 x 26.9 mm

14.07 x 10.71 x 1.06 inches 357.2 x 272.1 x 24.9 mm

14.06 x 10.71 x 0.98 inches Area 972 cm2 (150.7 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~69% ~69% Side bezels 6 mm 5.9 mm Colors Gray, Green Black, Gray, Green Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 52.2 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 800:1 600:1 Response time 35 ms 35 ms Max. brightness G15 5525 250 nits G15 5510 250 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage 13.2 V 13.2 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery - No Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 180 / 240 W 180 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter - 948 gramm

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 5 6600H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX Intel Core i5 10200H Intel Core i7 10870H Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.4 GHz Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.1 GHz Cores 6 4 Threads 12 8 L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M Intel UHD Graphics 630 Fabrication process 6 nm 14 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) G15 5525 +41% 1581 G15 5510 1120 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) G15 5525 +111% 8689 G15 5510 4113

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP - 0 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock - 1380 MHz GPU boost clock - 1560 MHz FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32 GPU performance G15 5525 +101% 6.42 TFLOPS G15 5510 3.195 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 2933 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots - 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos - No Loudness - 80.6 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm 10.5 x 6.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.