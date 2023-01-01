You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Battery - 56 Wh 86 Wh 57.5 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 13450HX Intel Core i7 13650HX Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13900HX AMD Ryzen 7 6800H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-46) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz Significantly easier to carry: weighs 650 grams less (around 1.43 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 650 grams less (around 1.43 lbs) Can run popular games at about 63-86% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 63-86% higher FPS Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.65 kg (5.84 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs) Dimensions 357.26 x 274.5 x 26.9 mm

14.07 x 10.81 x 1.06 inches 363.5 x 272.9 x 26.5-29.5 mm

14.31 x 10.74 x 1.04-1.16 inches Area 981 cm2 (152.1 inches2) 992 cm2 (153.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~68.4% ~67.7% Side bezels 5.9 mm 9.1 mm Colors White, Gray, Purple Black Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 53.6 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1363:1 sRGB color space - 98.1% Adobe RGB profile - 69.7% DCI-P3 color gamut - 68.8% Response time - 10 ms Max. brightness G15 5530 (2023) 250 nits Nitro 5 (AN515-46) +20% 300 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 57.5 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Bottom Bottom Charge power 240 / 330 W 280 W Weigh of AC adapter 880 grams 820 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB TGP - 130 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1504 MHz GPU boost clock - 1802 MHz FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48 GPU performance G15 5530 (2023) 6.42 TFLOPS Nitro 5 (AN515-46) +115% 13.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 76.3 dB Microphones 1 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.