Dell G15 5530 (2023) vs Acer Predator Helios 16 (PH16-71) 2023
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell G15 5530 (2023)
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (152 vs 182.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 16 (PH16-71) 2023
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 90 against 56 watt-hours
- Around 38% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Better webcam recording quality
- 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.65 kg (5.84 lbs)
|2.7 kg (5.95 lbs)
|Dimensions
|357.26 x 274.5 x 26.9 mm
14.07 x 10.81 x 1.06 inches
|399.3 x 295.5 x 26.8-27.6 mm
15.72 x 11.63 x 1.06-1.09 inches
|Area
|981 cm2 (152.1 inches2)
|1180 cm2 (182.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~68.4%
|~62.9%
|Side bezels
|5.9 mm
|27.3 mm
|Colors
|White, Gray, Purple
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|140°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Bottom
|Charge power
|240 / 330 W
|280 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|880 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|10 (6P + 4E)
|16 (8P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|24
|L3 Cache
|20 MB
|30 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1874
2029
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13456
17428
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1984
2130
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
17972
24746
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|4 nm
|FLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|6.8-9.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|96 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|1
|-
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.8 mm
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
