Dell G15 5530 (2023) vs Asus Vivobook 15X OLED (K3504)

60 out of 100
Dell G15 5530 (2023)
VS
51 out of 100
Asus Vivobook 15X OLED (K3504)
Dell G15 5530 (2023)
Asus Vivobook 15X OLED (K3504)
Display
Battery
CPU
GPU
Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell G15 5530 (2023) and Asus Vivobook 15X OLED (K3504) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell G15 5530 (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 195-266% higher FPS
  • Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 56 against 42 watt-hours
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 15X OLED (K3504)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1050 grams less (around 2.32 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (129.6 vs 152 square inches)

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G15 5530 (2023)
vs
Vivobook 15X OLED (K3504)

Case

Weight 2.65 kg (5.84 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 357.26 x 274.5 x 26.9 mm
14.07 x 10.81 x 1.06 inches		 359.7 x 232.5 x 17.9 mm
14.16 x 9.15 x 0.7 inches
Area 981 cm2 (152.1 inches2) 836 cm2 (129.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~68.4% ~80.2%
Side bezels 5.9 mm 7.2 mm
Colors White, Gray, Purple Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Bottom Right
Charge power 240 / 330 W 65 W
Weight of AC adapter 880 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 10 (6P + 4E) 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 20 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (16EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 20
GPU performance
G15 5530 (2023) +355%
6.42 TFLOPS
Vivobook 15X OLED (K3504)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 32 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 1 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

