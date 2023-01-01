Dell G15 5530 (2023) vs Asus Vivobook 15X OLED (K3504)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell G15 5530 (2023)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 195-266% higher FPS
- Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 56 against 42 watt-hours
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 15X OLED (K3504)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1050 grams less (around 2.32 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (129.6 vs 152 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.65 kg (5.84 lbs)
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|Dimensions
|357.26 x 274.5 x 26.9 mm
14.07 x 10.81 x 1.06 inches
|359.7 x 232.5 x 17.9 mm
14.16 x 9.15 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|981 cm2 (152.1 inches2)
|836 cm2 (129.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~68.4%
|~80.2%
|Side bezels
|5.9 mm
|7.2 mm
|Colors
|White, Gray, Purple
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Right
|Charge power
|240 / 330 W
|65 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|880 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|10 (6P + 4E)
|10 (2P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|20 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
G15 5530 (2023) +10%
1912
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
G15 5530 (2023) +75%
13323
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
G15 5530 (2023) +12%
1945
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
G15 5530 (2023) +145%
18239
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|1
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
