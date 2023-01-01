Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) - 1920 x 1080 (IPS) 1920 x 1080 (OLED) 2880 x 1620 Battery - 56 Wh 86 Wh - 42 Wh 50 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 13450HX Intel Core i7 13650HX Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13900HX - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1360P GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell G15 5530 (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Can run popular games at about 195-266% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 195-266% higher FPS Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 56 against 42 watt-hours Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 15X OLED (K3504) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1050 grams less (around 2.32 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1050 grams less (around 2.32 lbs) Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (129.6 vs 152 square inches)

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. Dell G15 5530 (2023) USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS Asus Vivobook 15X OLED (K3504) Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.65 kg (5.84 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 357.26 x 274.5 x 26.9 mm

14.07 x 10.81 x 1.06 inches 359.7 x 232.5 x 17.9 mm

14.16 x 9.15 x 0.7 inches Area 981 cm2 (152.1 inches2) 836 cm2 (129.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~68.4% ~80.2% Side bezels 5.9 mm 7.2 mm Colors White, Gray, Purple Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 140° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 1

Display 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (IPS) 1920 x 1080 (OLED) 2880 x 1620 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Max. brightness G15 5530 (2023) 250 nits Vivobook 15X OLED (K3504) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 42 Wh 50 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Bottom Right Charge power 240 / 330 W 65 W Weight of AC adapter 880 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP - 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 20 GPU performance G15 5530 (2023) +355% 6.42 TFLOPS Vivobook 15X OLED (K3504) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 Max. ram size 32 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 1 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.