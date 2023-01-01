Home > Laptop comparison > G15 5530 (2023) or Alienware m15 R7 – what's better?

Dell G15 5530 (2023) vs Alienware m15 R7

60 out of 100
Dell G15 5530 (2023)
VS
64 out of 100
Dell Alienware m15 R7
Dell G15 5530 (2023)
Dell Alienware m15 R7
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell G15 5530 (2023) and Alienware m15 R7 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell G15 5530 (2023)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R7
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 12-17% higher FPS
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G15 5530 (2023)
vs
Alienware m15 R7

Case

Weight 2.65 kg (5.84 lbs) 2.42 kg (5.34 lbs)
Dimensions 357.26 x 274.5 x 26.9 mm
14.07 x 10.81 x 1.06 inches		 356.2 x 272.5 x 12.9-20.6 mm
14.02 x 10.73 x 0.51-0.81 inches
Area 981 cm2 (152.1 inches2) 971 cm2 (150.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~68.4% ~69.1%
Side bezels 5.9 mm 5.4 mm
Colors White, Gray, Purple Black
Material Plastic Plastic
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) - 53.9 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No G-Sync (configurable)
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 1000:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness
G15 5530 (2023)
250 nits
Alienware m15 R7 +20%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 13.2 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 240 / 330 W 180 / 240 W
Cable length 1 meters -
Weight of AC adapter 880 / 970 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 10 (6P + 4E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 16 20
L3 Cache 20 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (16EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1695 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48
GPU performance
G15 5530 (2023)
7.12 TFLOPS
Alienware m15 R7 +22%
8.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 1 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Infrared sensor No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Mechanical
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Alienware m15 R7:
    - Thunderbolt 4 is available on models with RTX™ 3060, 3070 Ti, or 3080 Ti.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

