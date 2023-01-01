Dell G15 5530 (2023) vs Alienware m15 R7
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell G15 5530 (2023)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R7
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
- Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 12-17% higher FPS
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Value for money
Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.65 kg (5.84 lbs)
|2.42 kg (5.34 lbs)
|Dimensions
|357.26 x 274.5 x 26.9 mm
14.07 x 10.81 x 1.06 inches
|356.2 x 272.5 x 12.9-20.6 mm
14.02 x 10.73 x 0.51-0.81 inches
|Area
|981 cm2 (152.1 inches2)
|971 cm2 (150.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~68.4%
|~69.1%
|Side bezels
|5.9 mm
|5.4 mm
|Colors
|White, Gray, Purple
|Black
|Material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|53.9 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|G-Sync (configurable)
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|No
|Contrast
|800:1
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|13.2 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Bottom
|Charge power
|240 / 330 W
|180 / 240 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|-
|Weight of AC adapter
|880 / 970 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|10 (6P + 4E)
|14 (6P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|20
|L3 Cache
|20 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
G15 5530 (2023) +6%
1912
1802
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
G15 5530 (2023) +6%
13323
12557
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
G15 5530 (2023) +5%
1945
1852
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
G15 5530 (2023) +9%
18239
16810
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|95 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1530 MHz
|1463 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1740 MHz
|1695 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|8.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3204
|Realtek ALC3254
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphones
|1
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Infrared sensor
|No
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Mechanical
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.7 mm
|Size
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on Alienware m15 R7:
- Thunderbolt 4 is available on models with RTX™ 3060, 3070 Ti, or 3080 Ti.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1