Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 - 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 Battery - 56 Wh 86 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 13450HX Intel Core i7 13650HX Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13900HX - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell G15 5530 (2023) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R7 Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs) Can run popular games at about 12-17% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 12-17% higher FPS Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. Dell G15 5530 (2023) USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS Dell Alienware m15 R7 Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.65 kg (5.84 lbs) 2.42 kg (5.34 lbs) Dimensions 357.26 x 274.5 x 26.9 mm

14.07 x 10.81 x 1.06 inches 356.2 x 272.5 x 12.9-20.6 mm

14.02 x 10.73 x 0.51-0.81 inches Area 981 cm2 (152.1 inches2) 971 cm2 (150.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~68.4% ~69.1% Side bezels 5.9 mm 5.4 mm Colors White, Gray, Purple Black Material Plastic Plastic Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) - 53.9 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No G-Sync (configurable) Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Display tests Contrast 800:1 1000:1 sRGB color space - 100% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness G15 5530 (2023) 250 nits Alienware m15 R7 +20% 300 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage 11.4 V 13.2 V Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Bottom Bottom Charge power 240 / 330 W 180 / 240 W Cable length 1 meters - Weight of AC adapter 880 / 970 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 95 W 95 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1463 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1695 MHz FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48 GPU performance G15 5530 (2023) 7.12 TFLOPS Alienware m15 R7 +22% 8.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 1 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Infrared sensor No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Mechanical Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.7 mm Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm 10.5 x 6.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Alienware m15 R7: - Thunderbolt 4 is available on models with RTX™ 3060, 3070 Ti, or 3080 Ti.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.