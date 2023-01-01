Home > Laptop comparison > G15 5530 (2023) or Alienware x14 R2 – what's better?

Dell G15 5530 (2023) vs Alienware x14 R2

56 out of 100
Dell G15 5530 (2023)
VS
66 out of 100
Dell Alienware x14 R2
Dell G15 5530 (2023)
Dell Alienware x14 R2
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
80.5 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell G15 5530 (2023) and Alienware x14 R2 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell G15 5530 (2023)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x14 R2
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 120 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 650 grams less (around 1.43 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~44%) battery – 80.5 against 56 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (129.6 vs 152 square inches)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
  • 15% sharper screen – 162 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G15 5530 (2023)
vs
Alienware x14 R2

Case

Weight 2.65 kg (5.84 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Dimensions 357.26 x 274.5 x 26.9 mm
14.07 x 10.81 x 1.06 inches		 321.08 x 260.41 x 14.5 mm
12.64 x 10.25 x 0.57 inches
Area 981 cm2 (152.1 inches2) 836 cm2 (129.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~68.4% ~68%
Side bezels 5.9 mm 9.8 mm
Colors White, Gray, Purple Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 480 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness
G15 5530 (2023)
250 nits
Alienware x14 R2 +20%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 240 / 330 W 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 880 grams 485 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 10 (6P + 4E) 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 20 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (16EU) Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 50 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1185 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1417 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40
GPU performance
G15 5530 (2023) +11%
6.42 TFLOPS
Alienware x14 R2
5.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 -
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 1 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.2 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
