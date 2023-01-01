You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Battery - 56 Wh 86 Wh 80.5 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 13450HX Intel Core i7 13650HX Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13900HX - Intel Core i5 13420H Intel Core i7 13620H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell G15 5530 (2023) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) Advantages of the Dell Alienware x14 R2 Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 120 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 120 Hz Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 650 grams less (around 1.43 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 650 grams less (around 1.43 lbs) Features a much bigger (~44%) battery – 80.5 against 56 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~44%) battery – 80.5 against 56 watt-hours Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (129.6 vs 152 square inches)

Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (129.6 vs 152 square inches) Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits 15% sharper screen – 162 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.65 kg (5.84 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs) Dimensions 357.26 x 274.5 x 26.9 mm

14.07 x 10.81 x 1.06 inches 321.08 x 260.41 x 14.5 mm

12.64 x 10.25 x 0.57 inches Area 981 cm2 (152.1 inches2) 836 cm2 (129.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~68.4% ~68% Side bezels 5.9 mm 9.8 mm Colors White, Gray, Purple Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 140° 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 480 Hz PPI 141 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness G15 5530 (2023) 250 nits Alienware x14 R2 +20% 300 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 80.5 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Bottom Bottom Charge power 240 / 330 W 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 880 grams 485 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB TGP - 50 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1185 MHz GPU boost clock - 1417 MHz FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40 GPU performance G15 5530 (2023) +11% 6.42 TFLOPS Alienware x14 R2 5.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 - Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 1 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint No - Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.2 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.