Dell G15 5530 (2023) vs Alienware X16
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell G15 5530 (2023)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
- Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (152 vs 163.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware X16
- Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 120 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 90 against 56 watt-hours
- Can run popular games at about 24-32% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.65 kg (5.84 lbs)
|2.72 kg (6 lbs)
|Dimensions
|357.26 x 274.5 x 26.9 mm
14.07 x 10.81 x 1.06 inches
|364.74 x 289.81 x 18.57 mm
14.36 x 11.41 x 0.73 inches
|Area
|981 cm2 (152.1 inches2)
|1057 cm2 (163.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~68.4%
|~70.2%
|Side bezels
|5.9 mm
|10.1 mm
|Colors
|White, Gray, Purple
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|4
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|480 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Bottom
|Charge power
|240 / 330 W
|240 / 330 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|880 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Cores
|10 (6P + 4E)
|10 (6P + 4E)
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|20 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
G15 5530 (2023) +8%
1939
1788
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
G15 5530 (2023) +26%
13493
10678
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1866
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
16278
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|140 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|4 nm
|FLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|9.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|96 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|6000 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.4
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphones
|1
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|No
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.8 mm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
