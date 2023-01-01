Dell G15 5530 (2023) vs G15 5525
Review
Performance
System and application performance
63
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
60
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
46
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
58
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
69
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
52
NanoReview Score
55
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell G15 5525
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.65 kg (5.84 lbs)
|2.52 kg (5.56 lbs)
|Dimensions
|357.26 x 274.5 x 26.9 mm
14.07 x 10.81 x 1.06 inches
|357.3 x 272.11 x 26.9 mm
14.07 x 10.71 x 1.06 inches
|Area
|981 cm2 (152.1 inches2)
|972 cm2 (150.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~68.4%
|~69%
|Side bezels
|5.9 mm
|6 mm
|Colors
|White, Gray, Purple
|Gray, Green
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|800:1
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|13.2 V
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|No
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Bottom
|Charge power
|240 / 330 W
|180 / 240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|880 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|10 (6P + 4E)
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|20 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
|AMD Radeon 660M
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
G15 5530 (2023) +27%
1939
1531
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
G15 5530 (2023) +57%
13493
8607
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1564
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10902
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|90 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Microphones
|1
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
