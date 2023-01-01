Home > Laptop comparison > G15 5530 (2023) or G15 5525 – what's better?

Dell G15 5530 (2023) vs G15 5525

56 out of 100
Dell G15 5530 (2023)
VS
55 out of 100
Dell G15 5525
Dell G15 5530 (2023)
Dell G15 5525
Display
Battery
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell G15 5530 (2023) and G15 5525 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell G15 5525
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G15 5530 (2023)
vs
G15 5525

Case

Weight 2.65 kg (5.84 lbs) 2.52 kg (5.56 lbs)
Dimensions 357.26 x 274.5 x 26.9 mm
14.07 x 10.81 x 1.06 inches		 357.3 x 272.11 x 26.9 mm
14.07 x 10.71 x 1.06 inches
Area 981 cm2 (152.1 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~68.4% ~69%
Side bezels 5.9 mm 6 mm
Colors White, Gray, Purple Gray, Green
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 800:1
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
G15 5530 (2023)
250 nits
G15 5525
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 13.2 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 240 / 330 W 180 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 880 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 10 (6P + 4E) 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 20 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (16EU) AMD Radeon 660M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
G15 5530 (2023) +27%
1939
G15 5525
1531
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
G15 5530 (2023) +57%
13493
G15 5525
8607
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 90 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1740 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40
GPU performance
G15 5530 (2023)
6.42 TFLOPS
G15 5525 +11%
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Microphones 1 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
