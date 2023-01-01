Home > Laptop comparison > G16 7630 (2023) or Nitro 16 (AN16-51) 2023 – what's better?

59 out of 100
Dell G16 7630 (2023)
VS
64 out of 100
Acer Nitro 16 (AN16-51) 2023
Dell G16 7630 (2023)
Acer Nitro 16 (AN16-51) 2023
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
90 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell G16 7630 (2023) and Acer Nitro 16 (AN16-51) 2023 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell G16 7630 (2023)
  • Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (159.8 vs 182.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 16 (AN16-51) 2023
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 90 against 56 watt-hours
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G16 7630 (2023)
vs
Nitro 16 (AN16-51) 2023

Case

Weight 2.73 kg (6.02 lbs) 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs)
Dimensions 356.98 x 288.7 x 25.65 mm
14.05 x 11.37 x 1.01 inches		 399.3 x 295.5 x 26.8-27.6 mm
15.72 x 11.63 x 1.06-1.09 inches
Area 1031 cm2 (159.7 inches2) 1180 cm2 (182.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72% ~62.9%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 27.3 mm
Colors White, Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 3 ms 7 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 240 / 330 W 280 W
Weigh of AC adapter 880 grams 820 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 5.1 GHz
Cores 10 (6P + 4E) 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 20 MB 32 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (16EU) Radeon 610M
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 6.8-9.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 96 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance
G16 7630 (2023)
6.42 TFLOPS
Nitro 16 (AN16-51) 2023 +6%
6.8-9.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 1 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
