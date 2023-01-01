You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) - 1920 x 1200 (144Hz) 1920 x 1200 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 Battery - 56 Wh 86 Wh 90 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 13450HX Intel Core i7 13650HX Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13900HX - AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13900HX GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell G16 7630 (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs) 44% sharper screen – 189 versus 131 pixels per inch (PPI)

44% sharper screen – 189 versus 131 pixels per inch (PPI) Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (159.8 vs 181.6 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Nitro 17 (AN17-51) 2023 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 90 against 56 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 90 against 56 watt-hours Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.73 kg (6.02 lbs) 3 kg (6.62 lbs) Dimensions 356.98 x 288.7 x 25.65 mm

14.05 x 11.37 x 1.01 inches 400 x 293 x 27.9-28.9 mm

15.75 x 11.54 x 1.1-1.14 inches Area 1031 cm2 (159.7 inches2) 1172 cm2 (181.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~72% ~74% Side bezels 6.2 mm 13.7 mm Colors White, Black Black Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 2

Display 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 1920 x 1200 (144Hz) 1920 x 1200 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz PPI 189 ppi 131 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% 100% Response time 3 ms 7 ms Max. brightness G16 7630 (2023) 300 nits Nitro 17 (AN17-51) 2023 300 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Bottom Charge power 240 / 330 W 280 W Weigh of AC adapter 880 grams 820 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 6.8-9.2 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 96 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32 GPU performance G16 7630 (2023) 6.42 TFLOPS Nitro 17 (AN17-51) 2023 +6% 6.8-9.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 1 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No - Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.