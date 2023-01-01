You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) - 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) Battery - 56 Wh 86 Wh 90 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 13450HX Intel Core i7 13650HX Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13900HX Intel Core i9 13900H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell G16 7630 (2023) Includes an old-school USB-A port Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz

Can run popular games at about 113-154% higher FPS

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 430 grams less (around 0.95 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 90 against 56 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 18% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (135.3 vs 159.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.73 kg (6.02 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) Dimensions 356.98 x 288.7 x 25.65 mm

14.05 x 11.37 x 1.01 inches 355 x 246 x 21.1-22.9 mm

13.98 x 9.69 x 0.83-0.9 inches Area 1031 cm2 (159.7 inches2) 873 cm2 (135.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~72% ~85% Side bezels 6.2 mm 5.2 mm Colors White, Black Black Transformer No No Opening angle 140° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 3

Display 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 240 Hz PPI 189 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time 3 ms 3 ms Max. brightness G16 7630 (2023) 300 nits ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) n/a

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left, Right Charge power 240 / 330 W 280 W Weigh of AC adapter 880 grams -

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 13450HX Intel Core i7 13650HX Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13900HX Intel Core i9 13900H Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.6 GHz Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 5.4 GHz Cores 10 (6P + 4E) 14 (6P + 8E) Threads 16 20 L3 Cache 20 MB 24 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (16EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) G16 7630 (2023) +2% 1903 ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) 1873 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) G16 7630 (2023) 13377 ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) +6% 14198 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB TGP - 140 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm GPU base clock - 1395 MHz FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 4608 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 144 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48 GPU performance G16 7630 (2023) 6.42 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) +205% 19.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.4 Power 2x2W 6x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 1 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.7 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.