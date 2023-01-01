You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) Battery - 56 Wh 86 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 13450HX Intel Core i7 13650HX Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13900HX - Intel Core i7 13650HX Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13900HX AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell G16 7630 (2023) Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell Alienware m16 Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 165 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 165 Hz Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Features a much bigger (~54%) battery – 86 against 56 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~54%) battery – 86 against 56 watt-hours Can run popular games at about 19-26% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 19-26% higher FPS Better webcam recording quality

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.73 kg (6.02 lbs) 3 kg (6.62 lbs) Dimensions 356.98 x 288.7 x 25.65 mm

14.05 x 11.37 x 1.01 inches 368.9 x 289.9 x 23-25.4 mm

14.52 x 11.41 x 0.91-1 inches Area 1031 cm2 (159.7 inches2) 1069 cm2 (165.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~72% ~69.4% Side bezels 6.2 mm 12.1 mm Colors White, Black Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - Yes Number of fans 2 4

Display 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 480 Hz PPI 189 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1000:1 sRGB color space 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time 3 ms 3 ms Max. brightness G16 7630 (2023) 300 nits Alienware m16 300 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 86 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Bottom Charge power 240 / 330 W 300 / 330 W Weigh of AC adapter 880 grams -

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 13450HX Intel Core i7 13650HX Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13900HX Intel Core i7 13650HX Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13900HX AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.6 GHz Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.9 GHz Cores 10 (6P + 4E) 14 (6P + 8E) Threads 16 20 L3 Cache 20 MB 24 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (16EU) Intel UHD Graphics (16EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) G16 7630 (2023) 1903 Alienware m16 +2% 1933 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) G16 7630 (2023) 13377 Alienware m16 +15% 15343 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB TGP - 115 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 8.6 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 96 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32 GPU performance G16 7630 (2023) 6.42 TFLOPS Alienware m16 +34% 8.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 4 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 1 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.8 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.