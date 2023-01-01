Dell G16 7630 (2023) vs Alienware x14 R2
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell G16 7630 (2023)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
- 17% sharper screen – 189 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x14 R2
- Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 165 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 730 grams less (around 1.61 lbs)
- Features a much bigger (~44%) battery – 80.5 against 56 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (129.6 vs 159.8 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.73 kg (6.02 lbs)
|2 kg (4.41 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356.98 x 288.7 x 25.65 mm
14.05 x 11.37 x 1.01 inches
|321.08 x 260.41 x 14.5 mm
12.64 x 10.25 x 0.57 inches
|Area
|1031 cm2 (159.7 inches2)
|836 cm2 (129.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~72%
|~68%
|Side bezels
|6.2 mm
|9.8 mm
|Colors
|White, Black
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|140°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|480 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|3 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Bottom
|Charge power
|240 / 330 W
|130 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|880 grams
|485 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|10 (6P + 4E)
|8 (4P + 4E)
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|20 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
G16 7630 (2023) +16%
1903
1647
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
G16 7630 (2023) +25%
13377
10681
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1688
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12641
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|50 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|1185 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1417 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|5.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|-
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphones
|1
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|No
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.2 mm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
