Dell G16 7630 (2023) vs Dell G16
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
81
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
69
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
63
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
53
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
65
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
64
NanoReview Score
66
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell G16
- Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 20-27% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.73 kg (6.02 lbs)
|2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356.98 x 288.7 x 25.65 mm
14.05 x 11.37 x 1.01 inches
|357.2 x 272.1 x 20.6-26.9 mm
14.06 x 10.71 x 0.81-1.06 inches
|Area
|1031 cm2 (159.7 inches2)
|972 cm2 (150.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~72%
|~76.4%
|Side bezels
|6.2 mm
|6.3 mm
|Colors
|White, Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|140°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|48.1 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1154:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|98%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|70.5%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|68.3%
|Response time
|3 ms
|9 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|13.2 V
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Bottom
|Charge power
|240 / 330 W
|180 / 240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|880 grams
|882 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|10 (6P + 4E)
|14 (6P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|20
|L3 Cache
|20 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
G16 7630 (2023) +2%
1903
1860
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
G16 7630 (2023) +2%
13377
13163
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1902
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
17215
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|90 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|1463 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1695 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|8.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3254
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|84.3 dB
|Microphones
|1
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
