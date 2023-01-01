Home > Laptop comparison > G16 7630 (2023) or Dell G16 – what's better?

Dell G16 7630 (2023) vs Dell G16

59 out of 100
Dell G16 7630 (2023)
VS
66 out of 100
Dell G16
Dell G16 7630 (2023)
Dell G16
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
2560 x 1600
Battery
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell G16 7630 (2023) and Dell G16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell G16
  • Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 20-27% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G16 7630 (2023)
vs
Dell G16

Case

Weight 2.73 kg (6.02 lbs) 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
Dimensions 356.98 x 288.7 x 25.65 mm
14.05 x 11.37 x 1.01 inches		 357.2 x 272.1 x 20.6-26.9 mm
14.06 x 10.71 x 0.81-1.06 inches
Area 1031 cm2 (159.7 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72% ~76.4%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 6.3 mm
Colors White, Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 48.1 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1154:1
sRGB color space 100% 98%
Adobe RGB profile - 70.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 68.3%
Response time 3 ms 9 ms
Max. brightness
G16 7630 (2023)
300 nits
Dell G16
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 13.2 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 240 / 330 W 180 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 880 grams 882 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 10 (6P + 4E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 16 20
L3 Cache 20 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (16EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
G16 7630 (2023) +2%
1903
Dell G16
1860
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
G16 7630 (2023) +2%
13377
Dell G16
13163
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 90 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1463 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1695 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48
GPU performance
G16 7630 (2023)
6.42 TFLOPS
Dell G16 +36%
8.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 84.3 dB
Microphones 1 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

