Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell G16 Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

17% sharper screen – 189 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 14" (2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 740 grams less (around 1.63 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 21-29% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 76 against 56 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (109.4 vs 150.7 square inches)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Case Weight 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) Dimensions 357.2 x 272.1 x 20.6-26.9 mm

14.06 x 10.71 x 0.81-1.06 inches 312.4 x 226 x 19.8 mm

12.3 x 8.9 x 0.78 inches Area 972 cm2 (150.6 inches2) 706 cm2 (109.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.4% ~80.5% Side bezels 6.3 mm 5.4 mm Colors Black Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 48.1 dB 60 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 2880 x 1800 Size 16 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz PPI 189 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1154:1 - sRGB color space 98% 100% Adobe RGB profile 70.5% - DCI-P3 color gamut 68.3% - Response time 9 ms - Max. brightness Dell G16 300 nits Predator Triton 300 SE 14" (2022) +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 76 Wh Voltage 13.2 V - Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 180 / 240 W 230 W Weigh of AC adapter 882 gramm 529 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 90 W 95 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1463 MHz 1215 MHz GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1567 MHz FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 12 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48 GPU performance Dell G16 8.7 TFLOPS Predator Triton 300 SE 14" (2022) +38% 12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes - Loudness 84.3 dB 79.9 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm 10.5 x 6.5 cm Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

