Home > Laptop comparison > Dell G16 or Predator Triton 300 SE 16" (2022) – what's better?

Dell G16 vs Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 16" (2022)

68 out of 100
Dell G16
VS
71 out of 100
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 16
Dell G16
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 16" (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery 99 Wh
CPU Intel Core i7 12700H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell G16 and Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 16" (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell G16
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 16" (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz
  • Features a much bigger (~77%) battery – 99 against 56 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 21-29% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Dell G16
vs
Predator Triton 300 SE 16" (2022)

Case

Weight 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
Dimensions 357.2 x 272.1 x 20.6-26.9 mm
14.06 x 10.71 x 0.81-1.06 inches		 358.5 x 262.4 x 19.9-21.9 mm
14.11 x 10.33 x 0.78-0.86 inches
Area 972 cm2 (150.6 inches2) 941 cm2 (145.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.4% ~78.9%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 6.9 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 48.1 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1154:1 -
sRGB color space 98% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 70.5% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 68.3% -
Response time 9 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 13.2 V -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 180 / 240 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter 882 gramm 529 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 14 14
Threads 20 20
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 90 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1463 MHz 1215 MHz
GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1567 MHz
FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 12 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance
Dell G16
8.7 TFLOPS
Predator Triton 300 SE 16" (2022) +38%
12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 84.3 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm -
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell G15 5520 (2022) or Dell G16
2. Dell G15 5525 or Dell G16
3. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) or Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 16" (2022)
4. Razer Blade 17 (2022) or Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 16" (2022)
5. Acer Nitro 5 AN517-55 or Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 16" (2022)
6. Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 14" (2022) or Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 16" (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 16" (2022) and Dell G16 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский