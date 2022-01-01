Dell G16 vs Alienware x14 68 out of 100 VS 70 out of 100 Dell G16 Dell Alienware x14

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell G16 Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 46% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 19% higher screen-to-body ratio

Can run popular games at about 23-32% higher FPS

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

20% sharper screen – 189 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell Alienware x14 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 650 grams less (around 1.43 lbs)

Features a much bigger (~44%) battery – 80.5 against 56 watt-hours

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (131 vs 150.7 square inches)

Case Weight 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs) 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) Dimensions 357.2 x 272.1 x 20.6-26.9 mm

14.06 x 10.71 x 0.81-1.06 inches 321.5 x 262.7 x 14.5 mm

12.66 x 10.34 x 0.57 inches Area 972 cm2 (150.6 inches2) 845 cm2 (130.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.4% ~64% Side bezels 6.3 mm 5.8 mm Colors Black White Transformer No No Opening angle 140° 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 48.1 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 Size 16 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz PPI 189 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1154:1 1736:1 sRGB color space 98% 100% Adobe RGB profile 70.5% 87.6% DCI-P3 color gamut 68.3% 99.6% Response time 9 ms 7 ms Max. brightness Dell G16 300 nits Alienware x14 +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 80.5 Wh Voltage 13.2 V 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:10 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Bottom Charge power 180 / 240 W 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 882 gramm 486 gramm

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.5 GHz Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz Cores 14 12 Threads 20 16 L3 Cache 24 MB 18 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Dell G16 +17% 1860 Alienware x14 1588 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Dell G16 +34% 13163 Alienware x14 9833 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Dell G16 +17% 1902 Alienware x14 1619 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Dell G16 +46% 17215 Alienware x14 11773

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 90 W 65 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1463 MHz 1237 MHz GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40 GPU performance Dell G16 +42% 8.7 TFLOPS Alienware x14 6.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 Realtek ALC3281-CG Speakers 2.0 - Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 84.3 dB 79.5 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.3 mm Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm 10.8 x 5.5 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.