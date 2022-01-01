Home > Laptop comparison > Dell G16 or Alienware x14 – what's better?

Dell G16 vs Alienware x14

68 out of 100
Dell G16
VS
70 out of 100
Dell Alienware x14
Dell G16
Dell Alienware x14
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery 80.5 Wh
CPU Intel Core i7 12700H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell G16 and Alienware x14 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell G16
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 46% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 19% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 23-32% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • 20% sharper screen – 189 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x14
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 650 grams less (around 1.43 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~44%) battery – 80.5 against 56 watt-hours
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (131 vs 150.7 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Dell G16
vs
Alienware x14

Case

Weight 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs) 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs)
Dimensions 357.2 x 272.1 x 20.6-26.9 mm
14.06 x 10.71 x 0.81-1.06 inches		 321.5 x 262.7 x 14.5 mm
12.66 x 10.34 x 0.57 inches
Area 972 cm2 (150.6 inches2) 845 cm2 (130.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.4% ~64%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Black White
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 48.1 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1154:1 1736:1
sRGB color space 98% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 70.5% 87.6%
DCI-P3 color gamut 68.3% 99.6%
Response time 9 ms 7 ms
Max. brightness
Dell G16
300 nits
Alienware x14 +33%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 13.2 V 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:10 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 180 / 240 W 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 882 gramm 486 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 14 12
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Dell G16 +17%
1860
Alienware x14
1588
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Dell G16 +34%
13163
Alienware x14
9833
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Dell G16 +17%
1902
Alienware x14
1619
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Dell G16 +46%
17215
Alienware x14
11773

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 90 W 65 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1463 MHz 1237 MHz
GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40
GPU performance
Dell G16 +42%
8.7 TFLOPS
Alienware x14
6.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 -
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 84.3 dB 79.5 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm 10.8 x 5.5 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
