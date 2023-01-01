Dell G16 vs Alienware x14 R2 66 out of 100 VS 66 out of 100 Dell G16 Dell Alienware x14 R2

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Battery - 56 Wh 86 Wh 80.5 Wh CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H - Intel Core i5 13420H Intel Core i7 13620H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell G16 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Can run popular games at about 28-38% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 28-38% higher FPS Around 36% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 36% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) 17% sharper screen – 189 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell Alienware x14 R2 Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 165 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 165 Hz Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 440 grams less (around 0.97 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 440 grams less (around 0.97 lbs) Features a much bigger (~44%) battery – 80.5 against 56 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~44%) battery – 80.5 against 56 watt-hours Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (129.6 vs 150.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs) Dimensions 357.2 x 272.1 x 20.6-26.9 mm

14.06 x 10.71 x 0.81-1.06 inches 321.08 x 260.41 x 14.5 mm

12.64 x 10.25 x 0.57 inches Area 972 cm2 (150.6 inches2) 836 cm2 (129.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.4% ~68% Side bezels 6.3 mm 9.8 mm Colors Black Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 140° 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 48.1 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 480 Hz PPI 189 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1154:1 - sRGB color space 98% - Adobe RGB profile 70.5% - DCI-P3 color gamut 68.3% 100% Response time 9 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Dell G16 300 nits Alienware x14 R2 300 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 80.5 Wh Voltage 13.2 V - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Bottom Charge power 180 / 240 W 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 882 grams 485 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB TGP 90 W 50 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1463 MHz 1185 MHz GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1417 MHz FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40 GPU performance Dell G16 +50% 8.7 TFLOPS Alienware x14 R2 5.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 - Speakers 2.0 - Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 84.3 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.3 Fingerprint No - Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.2 mm Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm - Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.