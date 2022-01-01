Dell G16 vs Alienware x17 R2 68 out of 100 VS 71 out of 100 Dell G16 Dell Alienware x17 R2

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 1920 x 1080 (480Hz) 3840 x 2160 Battery - 56 Wh 86 Wh 87 Wh CPU Intel Core i7 12700H - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell G16 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 580 grams less (around 1.28 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio

49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (150.7 vs 185.4 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Alienware x17 R2 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 32-44% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~55%) battery – 87 against 56 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs) 3.02 kg (6.66 lbs) Dimensions 357.2 x 272.1 x 20.6-26.9 mm

14.06 x 10.71 x 0.81-1.06 inches 399.2 x 299.5 x 12.9-17.1 mm

15.72 x 11.79 x 0.51-0.67 inches Area 972 cm2 (150.6 inches2) 1196 cm2 (185.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.4% ~69% Side bezels 6.3 mm 8.1 mm Colors Black White Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 4 Noise level 48.1 dB 52.5 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 1920 x 1080 (480Hz) 3840 x 2160 Size 16 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz PPI 189 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1154:1 800:1 sRGB color space 98% 100% Adobe RGB profile 70.5% - DCI-P3 color gamut 68.3% - Response time 9 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Dell G16 300 nits Alienware x17 R2 300 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 87 Wh Voltage 13.2 V - Full charging time - 1:40 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 180 / 240 W 240 / 330 W Weigh of AC adapter 882 gramm 1003 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 90 W 140 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1463 MHz 1504 MHz GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1802 MHz FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48 GPU performance Dell G16 8.7 TFLOPS Alienware x17 R2 +59% 13.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots - 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 Realtek ALC3281 Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 4x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 84.3 dB 84.3 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Mechanical Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm 11.2 x 6.6 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

