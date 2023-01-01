Home > Laptop comparison > Dell G16 or G15 5530 (2023) – what's better?

Dell G16 vs G15 5530 (2023)

66 out of 100
Dell G16
VS
56 out of 100
Dell G15 5530 (2023)
Dell G16
Dell G15 5530 (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
Battery
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell G16 and G15 5530 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell G16
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 20-27% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Dell G16
vs
G15 5530 (2023)

Case

Weight 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs) 2.65 kg (5.84 lbs)
Dimensions 357.2 x 272.1 x 20.6-26.9 mm
14.06 x 10.71 x 0.81-1.06 inches		 357.26 x 274.5 x 26.9 mm
14.07 x 10.81 x 1.06 inches
Area 972 cm2 (150.6 inches2) 981 cm2 (152.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.4% ~68.4%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 5.9 mm
Colors Black White, Gray, Purple
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 48.1 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1154:1 -
sRGB color space 98% -
Adobe RGB profile 70.5% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 68.3% -
Response time 9 ms -
Max. brightness
Dell G16 +20%
300 nits
G15 5530 (2023)
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 13.2 V -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 180 / 240 W 240 / 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter 882 grams 880 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 10 (6P + 4E)
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 20 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Dell G16
1860
G15 5530 (2023) +4%
1939
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Dell G16
13163
G15 5530 (2023) +3%
13493
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 90 W -
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1463 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1695 MHz -
FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40
GPU performance
Dell G16 +36%
8.7 TFLOPS
G15 5530 (2023)
6.42 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 84.3 dB -
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell Alienware m15 R7 vs Dell G16
2. Dell G15 5520 (2022) vs Dell G16
3. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) vs Dell G15 5530 (2023)
4. Dell G15 5520 (2022) vs 5530 (2023)
5. Dell G15 5525 vs 5530 (2023)
6. Asus ROG Strix G16 vs Dell G15 5530 (2023)
7. Lenovo Legion Pro 5 Gen 8 (AMD, 2023) vs Dell G15 5530 (2023)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell G15 5530 (2023) and Dell G16 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский