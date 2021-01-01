Dell G3 15 3500 vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
Dell G3 15 3500
From $750
Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
From $1799
Review
Performance
System and application performance
77
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
53
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
44
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
80
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
62
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
66
NanoReview Score
59
Key Differences
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 29-40% higher FPS
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.34 kg (5.16 lbs)
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|Width
|365.5 mm (14.39 inches)
|363.4 mm (14.31 inches)
|Height
|254 mm (10 inches)
|255 mm (10.04 inches)
|Thickness
|21.4 mm (0.84 inches)
|23.9 mm (0.94 inches)
|Area
|928 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
|927 cm2 (143.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~72.3%
|~72.4%
|Side bezels
|10.1 mm
|9 mm
|Colors
|White, Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|150°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|48.7 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Contrast
|800:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|57%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|-
|Full charging time
|4:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|130 / 240 W
|180 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
G3 15 3500 +2%
1260
1238
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4485
4496
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
G3 15 3500 +4%
473
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
G3 15 3500 +4%
2214
2127
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|50 W
|0 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1380 MHz
|1455 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1560 MHz
|1590 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|4.884 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|1024
|1536
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|SoundcardIntel Comet Lake PCH-H - cAVS
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|73.3 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|No
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|10.5 x 8.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
