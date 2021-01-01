Home > Laptop comparison > G3 15 3500 or Nitro 5 (AN515-55) – what's better?

Dell G3 15 3500 vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)

59 out of 100
Dell G3 15 3500
VS
63 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
Dell G3 15 3500
From $750
Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
From $1799
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 0 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of Dell G3 15 3500 and Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 29-40% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G3 15 3500
vs
Nitro 5 (AN515-55)

Case

Weight 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Width 365.5 mm (14.39 inches) 363.4 mm (14.31 inches)
Height 254 mm (10 inches) 255 mm (10.04 inches)
Thickness 21.4 mm (0.84 inches) 23.9 mm (0.94 inches)
Area 928 cm2 (143.9 inches2) 927 cm2 (143.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.3% ~72.4%
Side bezels 10.1 mm 9 mm
Colors White, Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° 150°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 48.7 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 -
sRGB color space 57% -
Response time 35 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 4:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 130 / 240 W 180 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 50 W 0 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1590 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 1024 1536
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
G3 15 3500
3.195 TFLOPS
Nitro 5 (AN515-55) +53%
4.884 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip SoundcardIntel Comet Lake PCH-H - cAVS -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 73.3 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C No 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

