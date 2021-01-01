G3 15 3500 or MacBook Pro 16 (2021) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (120 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) 3456 x 2234 Battery - 51 Wh 68 Wh 100 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 10300H Intel Core i7 10750H - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Mobile GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 2060 Mobile Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell G3 15 3500 Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 0

Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)

Features a much bigger (~96%) battery – 100 against 51 watt-hours

Can run popular games at about 35-47% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 19% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 300% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 250 nits

Better webcam recording quality

80% sharper screen – 254 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 365.5 x 254 x 21.4 mm

14.39 x 10 x 0.84 inches 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 928 cm2 (143.9 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~72.3% ~86.2% Side bezels 10.1 mm 3.4 mm Colors White, Black Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 48.7 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (120 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) 3456 x 2234 Size 15.6 inches 16.2 inches Type TN LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz PPI 141 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 800:1 - sRGB color space 57% - Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness G3 15 3500 250 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +300% 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 68 Wh 100 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Full charging time 4:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 130 / 240 W 140 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Mobile GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 2060 Mobile Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP 50 W 30 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units 1024 2048 DirectX support 12 - GPU performance G3 15 3500 3.195 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +63% 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB Clock 2933 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip SoundcardIntel Comet Lake PCH-H - cAVS - Speakers 2.0 4.2 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 73.3 dB - Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C No 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 10.5 x 8.0 cm - Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.