Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell G3 15 3500 Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Advantages of the ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0

Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 61-83% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~49%) battery – 76 against 51 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 10% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs) Dimensions 365.5 x 254 x 21.4 mm

14.39 x 10 x 0.84 inches 360 x 252 x 19.9 mm

14.17 x 9.92 x 0.78 inches Area 928 cm2 (143.9 inches2) 907 cm2 (140.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~72.3% ~74% Side bezels 10.1 mm 7.3 mm Colors White, Black White, Black Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 48.7 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (120 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 800:1 - sRGB color space 57% - Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness G3 15 3500 250 nits TUF Dash F15 FX516 n/a

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 68 Wh 76 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Full charging time 4:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 130 / 240 W 200 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Mobile GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 2060 Mobile GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB TGP 50 W 60-75 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1403 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1635 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units 1024 2048 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance G3 15 3500 3.195 TFLOPS TUF Dash F15 FX516 +110% 6.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip SoundcardIntel Comet Lake PCH-H - cAVS - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No - Loudness 73.3 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display - Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 - Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C No 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.7 mm Touchpad Size 10.5 x 8.0 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

