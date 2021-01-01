Dell G3 15 3500 vs ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
Dell G3 15 3500
From $750
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell G3 15 3500
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
- Can run popular games at about 133-182% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~76%) battery – 90 against 51 watt-hours
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.34 kg (5.16 lbs)
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|Width
|365.5 mm (14.39 inches)
|359.8 mm (14.17 inches)
|Height
|254 mm (10 inches)
|256 mm (10.08 inches)
|Thickness
|21.4 mm (0.84 inches)
|24.5 mm (0.96 inches)
|Area
|928 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
|921 cm2 (142.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~72.3%
|~72.9%
|Side bezels
|10.1 mm
|7.2 mm
|Colors
|White, Black
|Black, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|48.7 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Contrast
|800:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|57%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|-
|Full charging time
|4:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|130 / 240 W
|200 W
Sound
|Audio chip
|SoundcardIntel Comet Lake PCH-H - cAVS
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Loudness
|73.3 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|No
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|10.5 x 8.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1133
TUF Gaming A15 FA506 +22%
1379
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4030
TUF Gaming A15 FA506 +46%
5871
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
450
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2118
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1380 MHz
|816-1387 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1560 MHz
|1283-1703 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|10.94 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory clock
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|Shading units
|1024
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x16 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
