Dell G3 15 3500 vs Alienware m15 R5

53 out of 100
Dell G3 15 3500
75 out of 100
Dell Alienware m15 R5
Dell G3 15 3500
From $750
Dell Alienware m15 R5
From $1779
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 86 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage 512GB (SSD)

Evaluation of Dell G3 15 3500 and Alienware m15 R5 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell G3 15 3500
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R5
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 120 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
  • Can run popular games at about 133-182% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~69%) battery – 86 against 51 watt-hours
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
G3 15 3500
Alienware m15 R5

Weight 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs) 2.42 kg (5.34 lbs)
Width 365.5 mm (14.39 inches) 356.2 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 254 mm (10 inches) 272.5 mm (10.73 inches)
Thickness 21.4 mm (0.84 inches) 12-19.2 mm (0.47-0.76 inches)
Area 928 cm2 (143.9 inches2) 971 cm2 (150.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.3% ~69.1%
Side bezels 10.1 mm 5.4 mm
Colors White, Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 48.7 dB -

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 360 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 -
sRGB color space 57% 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 35 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness
G3 15 3500
250 nits
Alienware m15 R5 +20%
300 nits

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 4:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 130 / 240 W 240 W

Audio chip SoundcardIntel Comet Lake PCH-H - cAVS -
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 73.3 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C No 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes -
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
G3 15 3500
1110
Alienware m15 R5 +22%
1359
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
G3 15 3500
3910
Alienware m15 R5 +88%
7347
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 1024 3840
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

