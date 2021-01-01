Home > Laptop comparison > G5 15 5500 or Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) – what's better?

Dell G5 15 5500 vs Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)

Dell G5 15 5500
VS
Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
Dell G5 15 5500
From $869
Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
From $1200
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 59 Wh
CPU Intel Core i7 10750H
GPU
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell G5 15 5500 and Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell G5 15 5500
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
  • Can run popular games at about 143-195% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Around 29% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 59 against 51 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G5 15 5500
vs
Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)

Case

Weight 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Width 365.5 mm (14.39 inches) 363.4 mm (14.31 inches)
Height 254 mm (10 inches) 255 mm (10.04 inches)
Thickness 24.5 mm (0.96 inches) 22.9 mm (0.9 inches)
Area 928 cm2 (143.9 inches2) 927 cm2 (143.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.3% ~72.4%
Side bezels 10.1 mm 9 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 50 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1502:1 -
sRGB color space 55.2% -
Adobe RGB profile 37.9% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 2:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 180 / 230 W 230 W

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C No 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm -
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1350 MHz 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1485 MHz 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 1024 3840
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. G3 15 3500 and G5 15 5500
2. G7 15 7500 and G5 15 5500
3. Inspiron 15 5505 and G5 15 5500
4. Alienware m15 R4 and Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
5. ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 and Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
6. TUF Gaming A15 FA506 and Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
7. GP66 Leopard and Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
8. Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) and Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) and Dell G5 15 5500 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский