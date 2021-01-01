Home > Laptop comparison > G5 15 5500 or ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 – what's better?

Dell G5 15 5500 vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503

Dell G5 15 5500
VS
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
Dell G5 15 5500
From $869
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
From $1799
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1440
Battery 90 Wh
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS
GPU
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell G5 15 5500 and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell G5 15 5500
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0.2
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 143-195% higher FPS
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 440 grams less (around 0.97 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~76%) battery – 90 against 51 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 33% sharper screen – 188 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (133.8 vs 143.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G5 15 5500
vs
ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503

Case

Weight 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Width 365.5 mm (14.39 inches) 355 mm (13.98 inches)
Height 254 mm (10 inches) 243 mm (9.57 inches)
Thickness 24.5 mm (0.96 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 928 cm2 (143.9 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.3% ~77.8%
Side bezels 10.1 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Black White, Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 50 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 188 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1502:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 55.2% -
Adobe RGB profile 37.9% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 35 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness
G5 15 5500
250 nits
ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 +20%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 2:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 180 / 230 W 200 W

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 -
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2.5W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C No 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm -
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1350 MHz 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1485 MHz 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 1024 3840
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell G3 15 3500 vs Dell G5 15 5500
2. Dell G7 15 7500 vs Dell G5 15 5500
3. Dell Inspiron 15 5505 vs Dell G5 15 5500
4. Dell XPS 15 9500 vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
5. MSI GS66 Stealth vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
6. ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506 vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
7. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
8. Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 and Dell G5 15 5500 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский