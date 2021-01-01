Dell G5 15 5500 vs Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)
Dell G5 15 5500
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell G5 15 5500
- Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)
- Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (143.8 vs 161.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
- Can run popular games at about 195-266% higher FPS
- Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Features a much bigger (~76%) battery – 90 against 51 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 81% sharper screen – 255 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.34 kg (5.16 lbs)
|2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
|Width
|365.5 mm (14.39 inches)
|394 mm (15.51 inches)
|Height
|254 mm (10 inches)
|264 mm (10.39 inches)
|Thickness
|24.5 mm (0.96 inches)
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|928 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
|1040 cm2 (161.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~72.3%
|~79.3%
|Side bezels
|10.1 mm
|5.5 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|50 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|255 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1502:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|55.2%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|37.9%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|35 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|-
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|180 / 230 W
|280 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1249
1625
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4672
ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) +102%
9453
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
484
604
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2229
ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) +127%
5050
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|115-130 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1350 MHz
|1504 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1485 MHz
|1802 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.041 TFLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|1024
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|48 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|3x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|3
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3254
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|2x1W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|No
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Mechanical
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.7 mm
|-
|Size
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
