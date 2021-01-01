Home > Laptop comparison > G5 15 5500 or VivoBook S14 S433 – what's better?

Dell G5 15 5500 vs ASUS VivoBook S14 S433

Dell G5 15 5500
VS
ASUS VivoBook S14 S433
Dell G5 15 5500
From $869
ASUS VivoBook S14 S433
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 50 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce MX350
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell G5 15 5500 and ASUS VivoBook S14 S433 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell G5 15 5500
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 34-47% higher FPS
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S14 S433
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 940 grams less (around 2.07 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (106.9 vs 143.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G5 15 5500
vs
VivoBook S14 S433

Case

Weight 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 365.5 mm (14.39 inches) 324 mm (12.76 inches)
Height 254 mm (10 inches) 213 mm (8.39 inches)
Thickness 24.5 mm (0.96 inches) 15.9 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 928 cm2 (143.9 inches2) 690 cm2 (107.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.3% ~78.3%
Side bezels 10.1 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Black White, Black, Green, Red
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 50 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1502:1 -
sRGB color space 55.2% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 37.9% -
Max. brightness
G5 15 5500
250 nits
VivoBook S14 S433
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 2:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 180 / 230 W 65 W

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C No 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
G5 15 5500
1133
VivoBook S14 S433 +14%
1291
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
G5 15 5500 +11%
4030
VivoBook S14 S433
3630
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 1350 MHz 1354 MHz
GPU boost clock 1485 MHz 1468 MHz
FLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 2 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz)
Shading units 1024 640
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

