Dell G5 15 5500
VS
ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
Display 3840 x 2160
Battery 92 Wh
CPU Intel Core i9 10980HK
GPU GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell G5 15 5500 and ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell G5 15 5500
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0.2
  • Can run popular games at about 234-319% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~80%) battery – 92 against 51 watt-hours
  • Around 74% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 100% sharper screen – 282 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 76% higher max. screen brightness: 440 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G5 15 5500
vs
ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582

Case

Weight 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs) 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs)
Width 365.5 mm (14.39 inches) 359.8 mm (14.17 inches)
Height 254 mm (10 inches) 249.2 mm (9.81 inches)
Thickness 24.5 mm (0.96 inches) 24.5 mm (0.96 inches)
Area 928 cm2 (143.9 inches2) 897 cm2 (139 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.3% ~74.8%
Side bezels 10.1 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 50 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 282 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3840 x 2160 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1502:1 -
sRGB color space 55.2% -
Adobe RGB profile 37.9% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 97%
Max. brightness
G5 15 5500
250 nits
ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 +76%
440 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 2:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 180 / 230 W 240 W

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C No 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 5.3 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1350 MHz 780-1215 MHz
GPU boost clock 1485 MHz 1290-1620 MHz
FLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS 15.97 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 8 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) 1500-1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 1024 5120
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

