Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell G5 15 5500 Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits Advantages of the Dell G15 5511 Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0

Can run popular games at about 74-101% higher FPS

Around 83% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 56 against 51 watt-hours

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs) 2.65 kg (5.84 lbs) Dimensions 365.5 x 254 x 24.5 mm

14.39 x 10 x 0.96 inches 357.2 x 272.8 x 24.9 mm

14.06 x 10.74 x 0.98 inches Area 928 cm2 (143.9 inches2) 974 cm2 (151 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~72.3% ~68.9% Side bezels 10.1 mm 5.9 mm Colors Black Black, Gray, Green Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 50 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 1920 x 1080 (120 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360 Hz) Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 800:1 Response time 35 ms 35 ms Max. brightness G5 15 5500 +20% 300 nits G15 5511 250 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 68 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage 11.4 V 13.2 V Full charging time 2:30 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 180 / 230 W 180 / 240 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 2060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 2070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP - 95 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1350 MHz 1530 MHz GPU boost clock 1485 MHz 1740 MHz FLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40 GPU performance G5 15 5500 3.041 TFLOPS G15 5511 +134% 7.12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C No 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm - Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm 10.5 x 6.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

