Dell G5 15 5505 SE vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45)
Dell G5 15 5505 SE
From $929
Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45)
From $1099
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell G5 15 5505 SE
- Can run popular games at about 45-62% higher FPS
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
- Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
- Around 27% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 57 against 51 watt-hours
Case
|Weight
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|Width
|365.5 mm (14.39 inches)
|363.4 mm (14.31 inches)
|Height
|254 mm (10 inches)
|255 mm (10.04 inches)
|Thickness
|24.5 mm (0.96 inches)
|23.9 mm (0.94 inches)
|Area
|928 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
|927 cm2 (143.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~72.3%
|~72.4%
|Side bezels
|10.1 mm
|9 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|150°
|150°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|50.6 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|-
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|240 W
|135 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.0 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 6
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1107
Nitro 5 (AN515-45) +28%
1417
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5247
Nitro 5 (AN515-45) +25%
6538
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1166
Nitro 5 (AN515-45) +22%
1419
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8092
Nitro 5 (AN515-45) +27%
10293
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|0 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1035 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1265 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|5.829 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|2304
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3254
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|82.5 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.1
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.1
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.7 mm
|-
|Size
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
