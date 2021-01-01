Home > Laptop comparison > G5 15 5505 SE or Nitro 5 (AN515-45) – what's better?

Dell G5 15 5505 SE vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45)

60 out of 100
Dell G5 15 5505 SE
VS
63 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45)
Dell G5 15 5505 SE
From $929
Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45)
From $1099
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU Radeon RX 5600M
RAM
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of Dell G5 15 5505 SE and Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell G5 15 5505 SE
  • Can run popular games at about 45-62% higher FPS
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Around 27% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 57 against 51 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G5 15 5505 SE
vs
Nitro 5 (AN515-45)

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Width 365.5 mm (14.39 inches) 363.4 mm (14.31 inches)
Height 254 mm (10 inches) 255 mm (10.04 inches)
Thickness 24.5 mm (0.96 inches) 23.9 mm (0.94 inches)
Area 928 cm2 (143.9 inches2) 927 cm2 (143.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.3% ~72.4%
Side bezels 10.1 mm 9 mm
Colors Silver Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 150° 150°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 50.6 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 2:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 240 W 135 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.0 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 6 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 0 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1035 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1265 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 5.829 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 2304 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
G5 15 5505 SE +82%
5.829 TFLOPS
Nitro 5 (AN515-45)
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 82.5 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.1 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm -
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

