Dell G5 15 5505 SE vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
Dell G5 15 5505 SE
From $929
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
From $1999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell G5 15 5505 SE
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 7-9% higher FPS
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 900 grams less (around 1.98 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 70 against 51 watt-hours
- Provides 300% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 250 nits
- Better webcam recording quality
- 80% sharper screen – 254 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (107.1 vs 143.8 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|Dimensions
|365.5 x 254 x 24.5 mm
14.39 x 10 x 0.96 inches
|312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
|Area
|928 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
|691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~72.3%
|~84.6%
|Side bezels
|10.1 mm
|3.4 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|150°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|50.6 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14.2 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Mini LED
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|254 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|3024 x 1964 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|-
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|240 W
|67 / 96 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.0 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|10
|Threads
|12
|10
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 6
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1107
1632
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5247
MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +119%
11485
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1166
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8092
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|30 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|1035 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1265 MHz
|1278 MHz
|FLOPS
|5.829 TFLOPS
|5.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units
|2304
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|4x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3254
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.2
|Power
|2x2.5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|82.5 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|-
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.1
|No
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.1
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.7 mm
|-
|Size
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
