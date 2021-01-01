Home > Laptop comparison > G5 15 5505 SE or MacBook Pro 14 (2021) – what's better?

Dell G5 15 5505 SE vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

59 out of 100
Dell G5 15 5505 SE
VS
83 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
Dell G5 15 5505 SE
From $929
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
From $1999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3024 x 1964
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell G5 15 5505 SE and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell G5 15 5505 SE
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 7-9% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 900 grams less (around 1.98 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 70 against 51 watt-hours
  • Provides 300% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 250 nits
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 80% sharper screen – 254 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (107.1 vs 143.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G5 15 5505 SE
vs
MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 365.5 x 254 x 24.5 mm
14.39 x 10 x 0.96 inches		 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
Area 928 cm2 (143.9 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.3% ~84.6%
Side bezels 10.1 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 150° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 50.6 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Max. brightness
G5 15 5505 SE
250 nits
MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +300%
1000 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 2:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 240 W 67 / 96 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.0 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 6 10
Threads 12 10
L3 Cache 8 MB -
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 6 Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 30 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1035 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1265 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 5.829 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units 2304 2048
DirectX support 12 -
GPU performance
G5 15 5505 SE +12%
5.829 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
5.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 -
Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 82.5 dB -
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.1 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.1 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm -
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. G5 15 5500 vs G5 15 5505 SE
2. G7 17 7700 vs G5 15 5505 SE
3. MacBook Pro 16 (2019) vs MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
4. Macbook Air (M1, 2020) vs MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
5. XPS 13 9310 vs MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
6. MacBook Air (Intel, 2020) vs MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
7. MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020) vs MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) and Dell G5 15 5505 SE or ask any questions
EnglishРусский