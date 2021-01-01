Home > Laptop comparison > G5 15 5505 SE or MacBook Pro 16 (2019) – what's better?

Dell G5 15 5505 SE vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

Dell G5 15 5505 SE
VS
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
Dell G5 15 5505 SE
From $929
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
From $2399
Display 3072 x 1920
CPU
GPU Radeon RX 5600M
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell G5 15 5505 SE and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell G5 15 5505 SE
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 45-62% higher FPS
  • Around 25% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 460 grams less (around 1.01 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~96%) battery – 100 against 51 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
  • 60% sharper screen – 226 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G5 15 5505 SE
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
Width 365.5 mm (14.39 inches) 357.9 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 254 mm (10 inches) 245.9 mm (9.68 inches)
Thickness 24.5 mm (0.96 inches) 16 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 928 cm2 (143.9 inches2) 880 cm2 (136.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.3% ~84.3%
Side bezels 10.1 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 150° 135°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5616 RPM
Noise level 50.6 dB 46.1 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 226 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1331:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 88.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.4%
Response time - 43 ms
Max. brightness
G5 15 5505 SE
250 nits
MacBook Pro 16 (2019) +100%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 240 W 96 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 359 gramm

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 -
Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 82.5 dB 82.3 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.1 4x USB 3.1
USB-A 3x USB 3.1 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.0 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 6 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1035 MHz 1000 MHz
GPU boost clock 1265 MHz 1250 MHz
FLOPS 5.829 TFLOPS 3.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 2304 1280
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2666 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

