Dell G5 15 5505 SE vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
Dell G5 15 5505 SE
From $929
ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
From $1799
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell G5 15 5505 SE
- Can run popular games at about 14-20% higher FPS
- Around 24% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 120 Hz
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 460 grams less (around 1.01 lbs)
- Features a much bigger (~49%) battery – 76 against 51 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
|Width
|365.5 mm (14.39 inches)
|360 mm (14.17 inches)
|Height
|254 mm (10 inches)
|252 mm (9.92 inches)
|Thickness
|24.5 mm (0.96 inches)
|18.9 mm (0.74 inches)
|Area
|928 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
|907 cm2 (140.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~72.3%
|~74%
|Side bezels
|10.1 mm
|7.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|150°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|50.6 dB
|57 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|300 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1179:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|75.3%
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|-
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|240 W
|240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|608 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.0 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 6
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1150
1172
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
G5 15 5505 SE +11%
6097
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
453
481
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
G5 15 5505 SE +24%
3296
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1035 MHz
|960 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1265 MHz
|1200 MHz
|FLOPS
|5.829 TFLOPS
|4.608 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|192 bit
|Memory clock
|12000 MHz
|11000 MHz
|Shading units
|2304
|1920
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x16 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|2x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3254
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2.5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|82.5 dB
|83 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.1
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.1
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.7 mm
|-
|Size
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
