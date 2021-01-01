Home > Laptop comparison > G5 15 5505 SE or ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502) – what's better?

Dell G5 15 5505 SE vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)

66 out of 100
Dell G5 15 5505 SE
69 out of 100
ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
Dell G5 15 5505 SE
ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU Radeon RX 5600M
RAM
Storage 1024GB (SSD)

Evaluation of Dell G5 15 5505 SE and ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell G5 15 5505 SE
  • Can run popular games at about 14-20% higher FPS
  • Around 24% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 120 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 460 grams less (around 1.01 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~49%) battery – 76 against 51 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
G5 15 5505 SE
ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
Width 365.5 mm (14.39 inches) 360 mm (14.17 inches)
Height 254 mm (10 inches) 252 mm (9.92 inches)
Thickness 24.5 mm (0.96 inches) 18.9 mm (0.74 inches)
Area 928 cm2 (143.9 inches2) 907 cm2 (140.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.3% ~74%
Side bezels 10.1 mm 7.3 mm
Colors Silver Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 150° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 50.6 dB 57 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 300 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1179:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 75.3%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness
G5 15 5505 SE
250 nits
ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502) +20%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 2:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 240 W 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 608 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.0 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 6 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1035 MHz 960 MHz
GPU boost clock 1265 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS 5.829 TFLOPS 4.608 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory clock 12000 MHz 11000 MHz
Shading units 2304 1920
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x16 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 2x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 -
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 82.5 dB 83 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.1 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm -
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

