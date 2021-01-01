Home > Laptop comparison > G5 15 5505 SE or TUF Gaming A15 FA506 – what's better?

Display
CPU
GPU Radeon RX 5600M
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell G5 15 5505 SE and ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell G5 15 5505 SE
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 48-66% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~76%) battery – 90 against 51 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G5 15 5505 SE
vs
TUF Gaming A15 FA506

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Width 365.5 mm (14.39 inches) 359.8 mm (14.17 inches)
Height 254 mm (10 inches) 256 mm (10.08 inches)
Thickness 24.5 mm (0.96 inches) 24.5 mm (0.96 inches)
Area 928 cm2 (143.9 inches2) 921 cm2 (142.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.3% ~72.9%
Side bezels 10.1 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Silver Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 150° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 50.6 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 2:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 240 W 200 W

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 82.5 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.1 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm -
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.0 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 6 Radeon RX Vega 6
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1035 MHz 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1265 MHz 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 5.829 TFLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 2304 3840
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x16 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

