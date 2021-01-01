Dell G5 15 5505 SE vs ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
Dell G5 15 5505 SE
From $929
ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
From $1070
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
- Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
- Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 8-11% higher FPS
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|Width
|365.5 mm (14.39 inches)
|359 mm (14.13 inches)
|Height
|254 mm (10 inches)
|256 mm (10.08 inches)
|Thickness
|24.5 mm (0.96 inches)
|22.8-24.3 mm (0.9-0.96 inches)
|Area
|928 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
|919 cm2 (142.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~72.3%
|~73%
|Side bezels
|10.1 mm
|6.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|150°
|140°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|50.6 dB
|49 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|789:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|62.5%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|47.3%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|41.9%
|Response time
|-
|25 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|-
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|240 W
|180 / 200 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|546 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.0 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 6
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1107
1427
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5247
6303
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1166
1748
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8092
9580
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|75 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1035 MHz
|1403 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1265 MHz
|1635 MHz
|FLOPS
|5.829 TFLOPS
|6.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units
|2304
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3254
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|82.5 dB
|77.1 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.1
|1x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.1
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.7 mm
|1.8 mm
|Size
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|10.6 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
