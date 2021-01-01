Home > Laptop comparison > G5 15 5505 SE or VivoBook 15 M513 – what's better?

Dell G5 15 5505 SE vs ASUS VivoBook 15 M513

Dell G5 15 5505 SE
VS
ASUS VivoBook 15 M513
Dell G5 15 5505 SE
From $929
ASUS VivoBook 15 M513
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell G5 15 5505 SE and ASUS VivoBook 15 M513 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell G5 15 5505 SE
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 51 against 42 watt-hours
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 15 M513
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (131.3 vs 143.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G5 15 5505 SE
vs
VivoBook 15 M513

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Width 365.5 mm (14.39 inches) 359.8 mm (14.17 inches)
Height 254 mm (10 inches) 235.3 mm (9.26 inches)
Thickness 24.5 mm (0.96 inches) 18.6 mm (0.73 inches)
Area 928 cm2 (143.9 inches2) 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.3% ~79.3%
Side bezels 10.1 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Silver Black, Silver, Gold
Transformer No No
Opening angle 150° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 50.6 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness
G5 15 5505 SE
250 nits
VivoBook 15 M513
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 2:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 240 W 65 W

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 82.5 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.1 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.0 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 6 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1035 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1265 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 5.829 TFLOPS -
Memory size 6 GB 0 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 System Shared
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 2304 448
DirectX support 12 12.1
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 16 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

