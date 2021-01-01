Dell G5 15 5505 SE vs ASUS VivoBook S15 M533
Dell G5 15 5505 SE
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
100
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell G5 15 5505 SE
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S15 M533
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
- Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (130.3 vs 143.8 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
|Width
|365.5 mm (14.39 inches)
|359.8 mm (14.17 inches)
|Height
|254 mm (10 inches)
|233.8 mm (9.2 inches)
|Thickness
|24.5 mm (0.96 inches)
|16.1 mm (0.63 inches)
|Area
|928 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
|841 cm2 (130.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~72.3%
|~79.8%
|Side bezels
|10.1 mm
|7.2 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|White, Black, Green, Red
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|150°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|50.6 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|11.55 V
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|240 W
|65 W
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3254
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|82.5 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.1
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.1
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.7 mm
|1.4 mm
|Size
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.0 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 6
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
998
1088
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4822
VivoBook S15 M533 +17%
5663
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
448
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3331
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|1035 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1265 MHz
|1600 MHz
|FLOPS
|5.829 TFLOPS
|-
|Memory size
|6 GB
|0 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|System Shared
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|-
|Memory clock
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|Shading units
|2304
|448
|DirectX support
|12
|12.1
|Max. resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
