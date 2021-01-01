Dell G5 15 5505 SE vs ASUS VivoBook S15 S532
Dell G5 15 5505 SE
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell G5 15 5505 SE
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 116-158% higher FPS
- Around 67% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 51 against 42 watt-hours
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S15 S532
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (127.2 vs 143.8 square inches)
Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
|Width
|365.5 mm (14.39 inches)
|357 mm (14.06 inches)
|Height
|254 mm (10 inches)
|230 mm (9.06 inches)
|Thickness
|24.5 mm (0.96 inches)
|18.5 mm (0.73 inches)
|Area
|928 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
|821 cm2 (127.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~72.3%
|~81.7%
|Side bezels
|10.1 mm
|5.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver, Green, Pink
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|150°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|50.6 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|-
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|240 W
|65 W
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3254
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|82.5 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.1
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.1
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.7 mm
|1.4 mm
|Size
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.0 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 6
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
998
VivoBook S15 S532 +29%
1291
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
G5 15 5505 SE +33%
4822
3630
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
448
VivoBook S15 S532 +14%
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
G5 15 5505 SE +67%
3331
2000
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|1035 MHz
|1354 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1265 MHz
|1468 MHz
|FLOPS
|5.829 TFLOPS
|1.879 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|2 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR5
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|64 bit
|Memory clock
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz)
|Shading units
|2304
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
