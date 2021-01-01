Home > Laptop comparison > G5 15 5505 SE or VivoBook S15 S532 – what's better?

Dell G5 15 5505 SE vs ASUS VivoBook S15 S532

Dell G5 15 5505 SE
VS
ASUS VivoBook S15 S532
Dell G5 15 5505 SE
From $929
ASUS VivoBook S15 S532
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell G5 15 5505 SE and ASUS VivoBook S15 S532 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell G5 15 5505 SE
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 116-158% higher FPS
  • Around 67% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 51 against 42 watt-hours
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S15 S532
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (127.2 vs 143.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G5 15 5505 SE
vs
VivoBook S15 S532

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Width 365.5 mm (14.39 inches) 357 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 254 mm (10 inches) 230 mm (9.06 inches)
Thickness 24.5 mm (0.96 inches) 18.5 mm (0.73 inches)
Area 928 cm2 (143.9 inches2) 821 cm2 (127.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.3% ~81.7%
Side bezels 10.1 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Green, Pink
Transformer No No
Opening angle 150° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 50.6 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness
G5 15 5505 SE
250 nits
VivoBook S15 S532
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 2:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 240 W 65 W

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 82.5 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.1 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.0 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 6 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 1035 MHz 1354 MHz
GPU boost clock 1265 MHz 1468 MHz
FLOPS 5.829 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 2 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR5
Memory bus 192 bit 64 bit
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz)
Shading units 2304 640
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 16 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. G5 15 5505 SE vs G3 15 3500
2. G5 15 5505 SE vs G7 15 7500
3. VivoBook S15 S532 vs XPS 15 9500
4. VivoBook S15 S532 vs TUF Dash F15 FX516
5. VivoBook S15 S532 vs VivoBook 15 X513 (K513)
6. VivoBook S15 S532 vs G5 15 5500
7. VivoBook S15 S532 vs Inspiron 15 5505

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS VivoBook S15 S532 and Dell G5 15 5505 SE or ask any questions
EnglishРусский