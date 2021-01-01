Dell G5 15 5505 SE vs Alienware m15 R4
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
100
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell G5 15 5505 SE
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (143.8 vs 154.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R4
- Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 120 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 96-131% higher FPS
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 390 grams less (around 0.86 lbs)
- Features a much bigger (~69%) battery – 86 against 51 watt-hours
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|2.11 kg (4.65 lbs)
|Width
|365.5 mm (14.39 inches)
|360.3 mm (14.19 inches)
|Height
|254 mm (10 inches)
|276.3 mm (10.88 inches)
|Thickness
|24.5 mm (0.96 inches)
|17.8-20.5 mm (0.7-0.81 inches)
|Area
|928 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
|996 cm2 (154.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~72.3%
|~67.4%
|Side bezels
|10.1 mm
|7.5 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|White, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|150°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|50.6 dB
|52 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|300 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|-
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3254
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2.5W
|2x4W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|82.5 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.1
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.1
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.7 mm
|1.7 mm
|Size
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|9.9 x 5.3 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.0 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 6
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
998
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4822
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
448
Alienware m15 R4 +11%
499
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3331
Alienware m15 R4 +4%
3457
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1035 MHz
|780-1215 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1265 MHz
|1290-1620 MHz
|FLOPS
|5.829 TFLOPS
|15.97 TFLOPS
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|256 bit
|Memory clock
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|1500-1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|Shading units
|2304
|5120
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|3
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1