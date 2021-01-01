Home > Laptop comparison > G5 15 5505 SE or Alienware m17 R3 – what's better?

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell G5 15 5505 SE
  • Can run popular games at about 14-20% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 22% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
  • Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (143.8 vs 182.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m17 R3
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 56 against 51 watt-hours
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Width 365.5 mm (14.39 inches) 399.8 mm (15.74 inches)
Height 254 mm (10 inches) 294.2 mm (11.58 inches)
Thickness 24.5 mm (0.96 inches) 22 mm (0.87 inches)
Area 928 cm2 (143.9 inches2) 1176 cm2 (182.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.3% ~70.1%
Side bezels 10.1 mm 8.4 mm
Colors Silver Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 150° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5000 RPM
Noise level 50.6 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 600:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 9 ms
Max. brightness
G5 15 5505 SE
250 nits
Alienware m17 R3 +20%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V
Full charging time 2:30 hr 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2.5W 2x5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 82.5 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.1
USB-A 3x USB 3.1 3x USB 3.1
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm 10.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.0 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 6 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1035 MHz 1375 MHz
GPU boost clock 1265 MHz 1645 MHz
FLOPS 5.829 TFLOPS 4.632 TFLOPS
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) 1750 MHz (Effective - 14000 MHz)
Shading units 2304 1408
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2666 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 3
NVMe Yes Yes

