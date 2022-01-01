Dell G5 15 5505 SE vs G15 5520 (2022)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell G5 15 5505 SE
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Dell G15 5520 (2022)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Around 92% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 15-21% higher FPS
- Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 56 against 51 watt-hours
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|Dimensions
|365.5 x 254 x 24.5 mm
14.39 x 10 x 0.96 inches
|357.3 x 272.11 x 26.9 mm
14.07 x 10.71 x 1.06 inches
|Area
|928 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
|972 cm2 (150.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~72.3%
|~69%
|Side bezels
|10.1 mm
|6 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|150°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|50.6 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|800:1
|Response time
|35 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|13.2 V
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|-
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|240 W
|180 / 240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.0 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|12
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 6
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1119
G15 5520 (2022) +58%
1770
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5464
G15 5520 (2022) +101%
10963
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1166
G15 5520 (2022) +54%
1795
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8092
G15 5520 (2022) +92%
15563
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1035 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1265 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|5.829 TFLOPS
|7.46 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2304
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|144
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|64
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3254
|Realtek ALC3254
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|82.5 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.1
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.1
|1x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.7 mm
|-
|Size
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
