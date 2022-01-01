You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) - 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 Battery - 51 Wh 68 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 4600H AMD Ryzen 7 4800H AMD Ryzen 9 4900H - AMD Ryzen 5 6600H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX GPU Radeon RX 5600M 6GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell G5 15 5505 SE Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits Advantages of the Dell G15 5525 Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS

Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 56 against 51 watt-hours

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 2.52 kg (5.56 lbs) Dimensions 365.5 x 254 x 24.5 mm

14.39 x 10 x 0.96 inches 357.3 x 272.11 x 26.9 mm

14.07 x 10.71 x 1.06 inches Area 928 cm2 (143.9 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~72.3% ~69% Side bezels 10.1 mm 6 mm Colors Silver Gray, Green Transformer No No Opening angle 150° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 50.6 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 800:1 Response time 35 ms 35 ms Max. brightness G5 15 5505 SE +20% 300 nits G15 5525 250 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 68 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage 11.4 V 13.2 V Full charging time 2:30 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No - Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 240 W 180 / 240 W

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 5600M 6GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1035 MHz - GPU boost clock 1265 MHz - FLOPS 5.829 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2304 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 144 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 40 GPU performance G5 15 5505 SE 5.829 TFLOPS G15 5525 +10% 6.42 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No - Loudness 82.5 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.1 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm - Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm 10.5 x 6.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.