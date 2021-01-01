Home > Laptop comparison > G5 15 5505 SE or G5 15 5500 – what's better?

Dell G5 15 5505 SE vs G5 15 5500

Dell G5 15 5505 SE
VS
Dell G5 15 5500
Dell G5 15 5505 SE
Dell G5 15 5500
Display
Battery 51 Wh
CPU
GPU Radeon RX 5600M
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell G5 15 5505 SE and G5 15 5500 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell G5 15 5505 SE
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
  • Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS
  • Around 57% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
Advantages of the Dell G5 15 5500
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G5 15 5505 SE
vs
G5 15 5500

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs)
Width 365.5 mm (14.39 inches) 365.5 mm (14.39 inches)
Height 254 mm (10 inches) 254 mm (10 inches)
Thickness 24.5 mm (0.96 inches) 24.5 mm (0.96 inches)
Area 928 cm2 (143.9 inches2) 928 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.3% ~72.3%
Side bezels 10.1 mm 10.1 mm
Colors Silver Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 150° 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 50.6 dB 50 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1502:1
sRGB color space - 55.2%
Adobe RGB profile - 37.9%
Max. brightness
G5 15 5505 SE
250 nits
G5 15 5500
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Left Left

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 82.5 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.1 No
USB-A 3x USB 3.1 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.0 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 6 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
G5 15 5505 SE
998
G5 15 5500 +14%
1133
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
G5 15 5505 SE +20%
4822
G5 15 5500
4030
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
G5 15 5505 SE +57%
3331
G5 15 5500
2118

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1035 MHz 1350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1265 MHz 1485 MHz
FLOPS 5.829 TFLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 2304 1024
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

