G5 15 5510 or MacBook Pro 16 (2021) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (120 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165 Hz) 3456 x 2234 Battery - 56 Wh 86 Wh 100 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 10200H Intel Core i7 10870H - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell G5 15 5510 Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)

Features a much bigger (~79%) battery – 100 against 56 watt-hours

Can run popular games at about 35-47% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 25% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 300% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 250 nits

Better webcam recording quality

80% sharper screen – 254 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (136.7 vs 151 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 357.2 x 272.8 x 24.9 mm

14.06 x 10.74 x 0.98 inches 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 974 cm2 (151 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~68.9% ~86.2% Side bezels 5.9 mm 3.4 mm Colors Black, Gray Silver, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1080 (120 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165 Hz) 3456 x 2234 Size 15.6 inches 16.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz PPI 141 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness G5 15 5510 250 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +300% 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 100 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 180 / 240 W 140 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 10200H Intel Core i7 10870H Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.0 GHz Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 3.2 GHz Cores 4 10 Threads 8 10 L3 Cache 8 MB - Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) G5 15 5510 1101 MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +54% 1701 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) G5 15 5510 4234 MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +184% 12018

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP - 30 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units 1024 2048 DirectX support 12 - GPU performance G5 15 5510 3.195 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +63% 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 2933 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 - Speakers 2.0 4.2 Power 2x2.5W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.