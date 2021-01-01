Dell G5 15 5510 vs Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell G5 15 5510
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 560 grams less (around 1.23 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (151 vs 172.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition
- Can run popular games at about 227-310% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
- Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 90 against 56 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 21% sharper screen – 170 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Case
|Weight
|2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
|3 kg (6.62 lbs)
|Width
|357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
|395 mm (15.55 inches)
|Height
|272.8 mm (10.74 inches)
|282 mm (11.1 inches)
|Thickness
|24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
|23.4 mm (0.92 inches)
|Area
|974 cm2 (151 inches2)
|1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~68.9%
|~74.1%
|Side bezels
|5.9 mm
|6 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|3
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|170 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1440 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|35 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|180 / 240 W
|280 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1101
1532
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4474
9219
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|1380 MHz
|2321 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1560 MHz
|2581 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|16.4 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units
|1024
|2560
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3254
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
