Dell G5 15 5510 vs Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition

57 out of 100
Dell G5 15 5510
VS
75 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition
Dell G5 15 5510
From $899
Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition
Display 2560 x 1440
Battery 90 Wh
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
GPU Radeon RX 6800M 12GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell G5 15 5510 and Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell G5 15 5510
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 560 grams less (around 1.23 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (151 vs 172.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition
  • Can run popular games at about 227-310% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
  • Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 90 against 56 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 21% sharper screen – 170 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G5 15 5510
vs
ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition

Case

Weight 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs) 3 kg (6.62 lbs)
Width 357.2 mm (14.06 inches) 395 mm (15.55 inches)
Height 272.8 mm (10.74 inches) 282 mm (11.1 inches)
Thickness 24.9 mm (0.98 inches) 23.4 mm (0.92 inches)
Area 974 cm2 (151 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~68.9% ~74.1%
Side bezels 5.9 mm 6 mm
Colors Black, Gray Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 3

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 35 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 180 / 240 W 280 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 2321 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 2581 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 16.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 12 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units 1024 2560
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
G5 15 5510
3.195 TFLOPS
ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition +413%
16.4 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

