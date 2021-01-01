Dell G5 15 5510 vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
Dell G5 15 5510
From $899
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
From $1799
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell G5 15 5510
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 133-182% higher FPS
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 540 grams less (around 1.19 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 90 against 56 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 33% sharper screen – 188 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
- Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (133.8 vs 151 square inches)
Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|Width
|357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
|355 mm (13.98 inches)
|Height
|272.8 mm (10.74 inches)
|243 mm (9.57 inches)
|Thickness
|24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|974 cm2 (151 inches2)
|863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~68.9%
|~77.8%
|Side bezels
|5.9 mm
|4.8 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|White, Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|188 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1440 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1000:1
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|35 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|180 / 240 W
|200 W
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3254
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2.5W
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1078
1430
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3595
ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 +104%
7336
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1380 MHz
|816-1387 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1560 MHz
|1283-1703 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|10.94 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory clock
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|Shading units
|1024
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
