Dell G5 15 5510 vs ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2021)

56 out of 100
Dell G5 15 5510
VS
57 out of 100
ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2021)
Dell G5 15 5510
From $899
ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell G5 15 5510 and ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell G5 15 5510
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)
  • Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 56 against 48 watt-hours
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (151 vs 166.3 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 56-76% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G5 15 5510
vs
TUF Gaming F17 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
Width 357.2 mm (14.06 inches) 399 mm (15.71 inches)
Height 272.8 mm (10.74 inches) 269 mm (10.59 inches)
Thickness 24.9 mm (0.98 inches) 2.48 mm (0.1 inches)
Area 974 cm2 (151 inches2) 1073 cm2 (166.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~68.9% ~76.9%
Side bezels 5.9 mm 8 mm
Colors Black, Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 49 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 62.5%
Adobe RGB profile - 47.3%
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness
G5 15 5510
250 nits
TUF Gaming F17 (2021)
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 180 / 240 W 180 / 200 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 590 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.1-2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 75 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 712-1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1057-1740 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 1024 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
G5 15 5510
3.195 TFLOPS
TUF Gaming F17 (2021) +101%
6.42 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 79 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

